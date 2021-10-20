Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.91% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,669,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,673,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

