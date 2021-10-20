Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Shares Up 0.5%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $67.01. 1,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.