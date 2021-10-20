Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $21.51

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.98. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 124 shares.

JANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,163,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,239,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

