Jason E. Dymbort Sells 1,120 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. 2,767,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $112.50.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
