Jason E. Dymbort Sells 1,120 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. 2,767,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

