JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.45% of JD.com worth $485,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in JD.com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,132. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

