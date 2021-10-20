Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMC. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.