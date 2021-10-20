Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of JAKK opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth $929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 88,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.