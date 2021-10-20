Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

NYSE FRC opened at $211.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $212.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

