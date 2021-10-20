Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

PCRX stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

