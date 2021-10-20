Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 415 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 415 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 367.77.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.