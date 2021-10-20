Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mazda Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MZDAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

