Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Tilray has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 121.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 473.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.