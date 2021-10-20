Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 18,200 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 1,086,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.52 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

