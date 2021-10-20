JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

