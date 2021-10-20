Jetcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $782,318.59 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $782,318.59 and approximately $109,390.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00195764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00094560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

