Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.56

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.87. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $86,475. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

