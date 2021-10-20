JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 667,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,089. JFrog has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.