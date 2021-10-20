JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.01

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.01 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 1,292,442 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £78.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

