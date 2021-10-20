John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00.

NYSE:JBT traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $148.90. 98,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.