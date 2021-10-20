John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBT opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $161.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $461,138. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

