John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.13

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 47799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $131,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.