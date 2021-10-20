Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

