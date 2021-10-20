Joint Ventures Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,911.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $63,918.22 and $15,911.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

