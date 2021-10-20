JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 561,299 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,416,000 after buying an additional 1,091,420 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

