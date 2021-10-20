JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 255,999 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 255,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of 360 DigiTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,950.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 891,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 847,991 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

