JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 136,196 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of UMH Properties worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.