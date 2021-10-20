JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 27,651 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Hamilton Lane worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

