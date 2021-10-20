JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of United Bankshares worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

UBSI opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

