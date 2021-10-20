JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.