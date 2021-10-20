JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Jack in the Box worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

JACK opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

