JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of BGC Partners worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.