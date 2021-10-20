JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.