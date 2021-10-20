JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.89. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $281.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.