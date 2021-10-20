JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of CAI International worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CAI International by 4,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CAI International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 7,852.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 26.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

