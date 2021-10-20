JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

