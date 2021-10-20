JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.55 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,694,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.89 and a 52-week high of $109.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.