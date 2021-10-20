JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.11% of Genesco worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 135.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

