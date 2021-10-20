JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.72 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $5,365,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $3,847,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,509,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

