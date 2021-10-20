JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

