JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 578,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Antero Midstream worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

