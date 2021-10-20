JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.13 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.