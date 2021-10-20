JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Alamo Group worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

