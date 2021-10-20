JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.43 Million Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Tata Motors worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 8.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

