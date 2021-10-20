JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Flowserve worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.