JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.18% of Cutera worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cutera by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CUTR stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $760.38 million, a P/E ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.