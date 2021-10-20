JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Ultra Clean worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

