JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 399,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 19.80% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IBBQ stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.22. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

