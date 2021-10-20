JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 71,824 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Horace Mann Educators worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $729,926. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

