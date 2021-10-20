JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 809,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

