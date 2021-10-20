JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$750.00” Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $750.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.22.

Shares of NFLX opened at $639.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

